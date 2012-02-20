British boxer Dereck Chisora (not pictured) and his coach Don Charles leave Munich's main police station on a van with tinted windows February 19, 2012. Chisora was arrested on Sunday after an ugly brawl with fellow British heavyweight David Haye following a WBC title clash... REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH British boxer David Haye is wanted for questioning by German police over his brawl with fellow British heavyweight Dereck Chisora following a WBC title clash in Munich on Saturday, a police spokesman said Monday.

Chisora, beaten by Ukrainian Vitali Klitschko in an unanimous points decision in their heavyweight title bout in Munich, has already been questioned and released by police over the incident in the post-fight news conference.

"Of course we still want to talk to Mr Haye and question him to find out about his involvement," Munich police spokesman Wolfgang Wenger said.

"There are of course investigations centred on him and the prosecutor will decide here how to get hold of him, whether this will happen in England or here. The judiciary must decide how to proceed."

Haye had been attending the bout and news conference as a television pundit and his manager Adam Booth suffered nasty facial cuts in the violent brawl.

The 31-year-old Haye said he fled Germany due to the death threats he received from Chisora before adding he would "happily assist the boxing authorities with any investigation they wish to launch".

"I realise I am no angel - and don't mind a bit of professional trash-talk to help raise boxing's profile - but, during my 21 years in the sport, I have never been involved in, or even witnessed, such a serious fracas," Haye said in a statement on Monday.

"It goes without saying, I am bitterly disappointed to have been a part of what transpired on Saturday evening."

The British Boxing Board of Control General Secretary Robert Smith said both Chisora and Haye, who retired in October, could face life bans.

"It's a possibility," Smith told BBC Radio 5 live. "The board have many powers. They can fine, they can suspend and they can withdraw a licence."

British media reports said Chisora had threatened to "shoot and burn" Haye.

Police spokesman Wenger added: "We need to question Mr Haye and the others who were involved and then we need to decide if there will be further questioning. The investigations are underway and these need time and thoroughness.

"It wasn't very easy to see immediately what exactly happened.

"This is also part of the investigations. From what we can see in the videos, and of course there may also be other evidence, it seems to be a case of assault, as well as suspicion of grievous bodily harm because perhaps a bottle or tripod was also used to hit someone.

"This is grievous bodily harm. A threat would be if an actual threat was made to the life of another. This still needs to be clarified."

Haye, beaten in July by Vitali's younger brother Vladimir in Hamburg, retired in October but was offered a way back with a fight against the senior Klitschko this year.

Haye became agitated by comments made by Klitschko's manager, Bernd Boente, that he would no longer get a fight with the older sibling and the situation degenerated when Chisora got up to confront his fellow Briton.

