British boxer Dereck Chisora arrives for the WBA heavyweight world championship fight between Alexander Povetkin of Russia and Marco Huck of Germany in Stuttgart February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski/Files

LONDON Heavyweight Dereck Chisora has appealed against the withdrawal of his British boxing licence, promoter Frank Warren said on Thursday.

"The appeal has gone in already," Warren told the BBC. "The grounds for the appeal are that we're not satisfied with the way the hearing went."

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) withdrew Chisora's licence this month after he was involved in a post-fight brawl with retired former world champion David Haye in Munich in February.

The Zimbabwean-born fighter was declared "not a fit and proper person to hold a licence". He had already been banned indefinitely by the World Boxing Council (WBC) after he lost on points to their heavyweight champion Vitaly Klitschko.

Chisora slapped Klitschko at the weigh-in, spat water in the face of his younger brother Vladimir in pre-fight ceremonies and then clashed with Haye who had been at the title bout as a television pundit.

Warren said he could see Haye and Chisora fighting in the ring eventually.

"It's a natural fight," he said. "It's a bigger fight than either of them fighting Vladimir or Vitaly Klitschko. There's a lot for them to fight about - in a proper environment...it's the proper forum for them to settle their differences."

