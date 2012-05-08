British boxer Dereck Chisora arrives for the WBA heavyweight world championship fight between Alexander Povetkin of Russia and Marco Huck of Germany in Stuttgart February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski/Files

LONDON Unlicensed British boxers David Haye and Dereck Chisora will face each other at West Ham United's Upton Park stadium on July 14 in a fight sanctioned by the Luxembourg Boxing Federation, promoter Frank Warren said on Tuesday.

The two British heavyweights were involved in a brawl during the news conference following Chisora's defeat by Vitali Klitschko in Munich and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) will not sanction the fight because neither holds a British licence.

However Warren, who is Chisora's manager, said at a lively news conference at the ground that the fight would go ahead there in just over two months time.

Even though the two camps were separated by a steel fence, the two men still exchanged insults and Haye vowed to beat him when they meet.

"He is the ideal opponent for me," Haye said.

"I am so glad he has got a good chin because if he didn't have a good chin he would be blasted out in the first round. This means I will give him a nice, slow, concussive beating.

"I tried to knock him out in Munich and this is the opportunity to shut him up."

Chisora, flanked by eight burly security guards, angrily retorted: "I don't like him. David, you need to get style. Your corn rows are out of fashion. Talk is cheap now. That was a lucky shot he hit me with in Munich.

"David, you are winning 1-0 but come July I am coming to whoop your ass. Your talk is cheap. You always talk but you don't deliver in the ring."

The two men then exchanged more insults revealing they had seen each other in London recently.

Chisora said: "I saw David Haye a couple of weeks and he pulled a knife.

Haye replied: "I was eating a steak. It was in a restaurant."

The fight has been sanctioned by the Luxembourg authorities after the BBBC withdrew Chisora's licence following his behaviour in Munich.

Haye does not have a British licence after he handed it in when he announced his retirement following his last fight in 2011 - his defeat to Wladimir Klitschko.

Warren said he was not undermining the BBBC by going to Luxembourg for the fight's licence.

"This is not the end of British boxing," Warren said.

"I believe it will be a sellout, a huge event. There are far, far worse things happening in sport than what's happening here.

"No charges have been made against Haye or Dereck for what happened in Munich.

"He is not banned from boxing. The fight has been licensed by the governing body in Luxembourg, which has the same standards as the British Boxing Board of Control."

BBBC General secretary Robert Smith said the board would meet on Wednesday to discuss their options but he was unhapopy another board had sanctioned the fight.

"We're obviously not happy about it as it's not what we feel should happen. Another country has come into our jurisdiction and overruled us."

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John Mehaffey)