(The Sports Xchange) - Featherweight Daniel Franco remained in a coma in hospital on Sunday, a day after being knocked out by Jose Haro in the main event of a boxing card at the WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa.

Franco, 25, was knocked out in the eighth round with a hard right from Caro. He was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery to stop two brain bleeds. He was placed in a medically induced coma.

"At this point the doctors have told us the next 48 hours will be critical in regards to him making a complete recovery," manager Ray Chaparro said in a statement. "We ask for prayers from the boxing community at this time."

Chaparro said doctors had to open Franco's skull in order to relieve the pressure and repair two small veins that were bleeding.

Franco (16-2-3, 11 knockouts) absorbed several hard shots from Haro (14-1-1, eight KOs) through the fight and staggered in the sixth round.

Before the fight ended, he was knocked down in the eighth but beat the count. The next shot landed near Franco's temple, and he immediately fell to the canvas.

Moments later, Franco appeared alert while getting medical attention, but as the result of the fight was being announced, he lay down on the mat and was removed from the ring on a stretcher.

Franco was handed his first career defeat in a third-round knockout by Christopher Martin on March 23. He rebounded with a first-round knockout win over Francisco Agustin Suarez on May 12 before taking on Haro.

