Boxing - Tyson Fury & Wladimir Klitschko Head-to-Head Press Conference - Manchester Arena - 27/4/16Tyson Fury during the head to head press conferenceAction Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepic

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has announced the postponement of his much-anticipated re-match with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko after the British boxer suffered an ankle sprain on a run.

Fury was due to defend his WBA and WBO heavyweight crowns in against Klitschko in Manchester on July 9. A date for the rescheduled fight is yet to be decided.

"The fight will be postponed. Sorry to all my fans, but injuries do happen," Fury said on his Instagram page.

"The fight will be on as soon as possible. That's all I know at the moment. The fight is still going ahead as soon as the ankle gets better, we will re-schedule."

The 27-year-old caused a huge upset by beating Klitschko in unanimous decision in November, inflicting the 40-year-old Ukrainian's first loss in 11 years.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)