Ray Hatton, father of boxer Ricky Hatton of England, calls out before his son's fight with Jose Luis Castillo of Mexico at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada June 23, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Files

LONDON Ricky Hatton's father was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his son the day before the British boxer announced his comeback, the BBC reported on Saturday.

Ray Hatton, 61, was given a police caution after the alleged incident outside Ricky Hatton's health and fitness gym in Hyde, Greater Manchester, on Thursday.

Hatton, 33, and his father traded punches following a heated argument, the Independent newspaper reported.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: "Shortly before 11:45 BST on Thursday, police received reports that there had been a fight involving two men outside a health and fitness club on Market Street.

"A 33-year-old man was assaulted by a 61-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of common assault and subsequently given a police caution."

The statement said the 33-year-old man was not injured.

Hatton, the former welterweight and light-welterweight world champion, confirmed on Friday he would return to professional boxing with a fight against an unnamed opponent in Manchester in November.

He retired with a record of 45-2 (32KO) after a devastating two-round knockout by Manny Pacquiao in May 2009. He checked into a rehabilitation centre in London in 2010 after being the subject of allegations of cocaine abuse.