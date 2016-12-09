MANCHESTER IBF world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said patience would be the key to preserving his perfect knockout run after weighing in almost a stone heavier than American challenger Eric Molina on Friday.

The 27-year-old British boxer showed off an impressive physique when tipping the scales at 17 stone 11 pounds (113kg) as he looks to make it 18 knockout wins from 18 professional bouts on Saturday.

"People love the thud of punches and there will be a knockout," said Joshua who won Olympic gold at the London 2012 Games.

"People are saying I'm the favourite but I don't see it like that. I take him as a real challenger. I've got to stay calm, wait for him to fatigue and then unload."

Molina, 34, who has suffered three defeats in 28 bouts, weighed in at 16 stone 13 pounds as he attempts to land a first world title.

