Fans of Argentina's former world champion Luis Lazarte threw chairs and other objects into the ring while one supporters tried to punch the young Filipino winner Johnriel Casimero at the end of an IBF fight on Friday.

The non-world title light flyweight bout in the 40-year-old Lazarte's home town of Mar del Plata was stopped by American referee Eddie Claudio in the 10th round, sparking the fans' fury.

The Argentine sports newspaper Ole said the bout in the seaside resort south of Buenos Aires was riddled with fouls, mainly from the Argentine who twice had points docked.

Footage from C5N channel shows a fan chasing the 21-year-old Casimero around the ring trying to land a punch while plastic chairs and bottles were sent flying from the crowd at the packed Once Unidos gym.

Lazarte, who committed a string of fouls including kicking his opponent, was heard by reporters to shout at the referee "do you want to get out of here alive?" after being docked his first point in the sixth round of a bout he was losing.

The Argentine recovered from a knockdown in the ninth round and was saved by the bell after he went down again at the end of the round but Casimero displayed his superiority in the 10th,raining punches at will on Lazarte who was the oldest world champion for a year between 2010 and 2011.

(Reporting By Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by John Mehaffey)