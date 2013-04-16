MUMBAI, April 16 India's boxing pin-up boy Vijender Singh, who had been accused of taking heroin, has been cleared in an out-of-competition drug test, the country's sports ministry said on Tuesday.

Singh, who won a middleweight bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, was ordered by the ministry to take a test after local police accused him of using heroin on several occasions amid allegations from a fellow boxer.

"Vijender Singh...along with four others was subjected to an out-of-competition test for banned substances," the sports ministry said in a statement.

"The Ministry...is glad to announce that on the basis of these tests none of the boxers were found to have used any banned substances in the recent past."

Singh came under scrutiny when a fellow boxer told investigators after a $24-million drug haul in the northern state of Punjab last month that he and Singh had consumed heroin supplied by a drug dealer.

The 27-year-old Singh denied the allegation. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Clare Fallon)