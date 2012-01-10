The 'mystery man' accused by Amir Khan of interfering with judges' scorecards in his world title defeat by Lamont Peterson helps the International Boxing Federation assist financially needy boxers, the organisation said on Tuesday.

The IBF, however, said Mustafa Ameen, seen in video footage at ringside of last month's controversial title fight, was not an IBF employee or official, but they had asked the local boxing commission to arrange a credential to the bout for him.

Khan, who lost his WBA super-lightweight and IBF light-welterweight titles to the American in Washington D.C., had posted Twitter messages highlighting footage from the clash and questioning the presence of the man at ringside.

"At this point in time the IBF has decided to break its silence and provide some clarification on the matter of Mr. Mustafa Ameen's presence at the IBF/WBA championship bout between Amir Khan and Lamont Peterson," the boxing organisation said in a statement.

"Initially, the organisation chose not to publicly address this matter to preserve the integrity of the (Jan 18) hearing scheduled for the appeal filed by Golden Boy promotions on the ruling of the aforementioned bout.

"The sole purpose in doing so was with the intentions that all parties, and most importantly, the panelists could go into this hearing with clear minds and no preconceptions or prejudices."

Ameen would be present at the January 18 hearing to explain his actions and what transpired during the bout between him and WBA supervisor Michael Welsh, the IBF said.

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York, Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)