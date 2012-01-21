Amir Khan departs the ring after losing to Lamont Peterson WBA in their super lightweight and IBF Junior welterweight title fight in Washington, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

LONDON British boxer Amir Khan and his camp have been threatened with a lawsuit by 'mystery man' Mustafa Ameen unless they apologise for what the IBF volunteer has called "libellous statements".

Ameen, who helps the International Boxing Federation (IBF) assist financially strapped boxers, was accused of "interfering" with the judges' scorecards during Khan's defeat by American Lamont Peterson in a world title fight last month.

"Amir Khan will have to apologise because.... I will litigate in court," Ameen, wearing his trademark black hat, told Sky Sports News on Friday.

"I have been in discussion with legal firms in Britain about the slander and other libellous statements made against me by Amir Khan and other individuals.

"I'm going to fight back. Mr Khan needs to apologise and if not... I'm going to sue. He's not alone."

Ameen said he was also angered by comments made by Khan's trainer Freddie Roach, who had said the American "has no credentials, he's not a member of any boxing organisation. There's no reason for him to be at ringside".

Ameen added: "Mr Freddie Roach has made libellous statements which are untrue and Mr Roach needs to apologise.

"If Mr Roach issues an apology, I will accept it but he needs to very, very soon as I'm in the process of sorting out my legal team."

ENTHRALLING CONTEST

Peterson surprisingly won an enthralling contest in Washington on December 10, taking Khan's WBA super-lightweight and IBF light-welterweight belts on a split decision after the Briton was docked two points.

Khan's team questioned the performance of referee Joseph Cooper, who deducted points from the Briton in the seventh and 12th rounds, one for pushing and one for hitting his opponent on the break.

The 25-year-old's camp suggested a mystery man, later identified as Ameen, had interfered with the judges' scorecards.

Khan posted a number of messages on Twitter earlier this month highlighting footage from the fight in which a man in a black hat can be seen next to WBA supervisor Michael Welsh.

The man then appears to reach across in front of Welsh. The British boxer's camp allege that it was at this point that the man interfered with the scorecards.

Ameen said there was a logical explanation for his actions.

MATHEMATICAL ERRORS

"At some point I looked down... I saw Michael Welsh had an incorrect score... in the second or third round. Mr Welsh had made a mathematical error and I informed him of that," Ameen said.

"That night Mr Welsh made several mathematical errors. Mr Welsh can verify or dispute what I'm saying.

"I have nothing to do with corrections on the scorecard. I was talking about corrections that needed to be made to Mr Welsh's unofficial sheet.

"Everyone is making accusations against me... but video tapes vindicate me.

"Someone in the Khan camp said Mr Welsh looked like he looked threatened and was afraid (of me), as if I was intimidating him.... please go and verify with Mr Welsh.

"I have no reason to interfere in anyone's fight. I can categorically rule out any wrongdoing, criminally, in my life.

"I have a clean record. I am an honest, forthright individual. It's not in me to manipulate or cheat. I do not do that," Ameen said before adding he did not take any payment from the IBF for assisting needy boxers.

Earlier this week, Khan dropped his appeal with the IBF for a rematch because not all the fight officials involved in the bout would have been represented at the hearing but the WBA (World Boxing Association) has already ordered a rematch.

(Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)