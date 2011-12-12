Lamont Peterson of the U.S. lands a shot on Amir Khan (L) of Britain during the ninth round of their WBA super lightweight and IBF Junior welterweight title fight in Washington, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LONDON Amir Khan's camp plan to raise concerns about the performance of the referee after the British fighter controversially lost his WBA super-lightweight and IBF light-welterweight titles to Lamont Peterson in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

The Briton was deducted two points for by referee Joseph Cooper in a split-decision defeat, one in the seventh round for pushing and one in the 12th when Khan hit Peterson on the break.

Those deductions proved crucial when the scores were announced, one judge giving the fight 114-111 to Khan, but the other two scoring it 113-112 for Peterson.

Khan said afterwards he felt he was "up against two people" and his camp on Sunday issued a statement questioning the performance of Cooper and demanding a re-match.

"Firstly, we would like to congratulate Lamont Peterson on his performance against Amir Khan," a statement from Team Khan and Golden Boy Promotions, said.

"Not only has he shown that he is a tremendous fighter inside the ring, but also a great man out of the ring.

"Following the decision in the fight, Team Khan and Golden Boy Promotions intends to make inquiries with the District of Columbia Boxing and Wrestling Commission, the IBF and the WBA regarding the performance of referee Joseph Cooper and will also be seeking clarification regarding certain ambiguities with respect to the scores of the fight.

"We look forward to an immediate rematch with Lamont as confirmed by Lamont and his manager/trainer Barry Hunter."

The defeat was Khan's second in 28 fights since turning professional after winning an Olympic silver medal at the Athens Olympics in 2004.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)