British heavyweight boxers David Haye and Dereck Chisora were involved in an ugly brawl following a WBC title clash in Munich on Saturday that left Haye's manager Adam Booth with nasty facial cuts.

The incident occurred during a news conference after Ukrainian Vitali Klitschko retained his WBC heavyweight belt, scoring a unanimous points decision over challenger Chisora in Munich's Olympic Hall.

Haye, who was beaten in July by Vitali's younger brother Vladimir in Hamburg, retired in October but was offered a way back with a fight against the senior Klitschko later this year.

Haye, who had been working as a television pundit for the Chisora-Vitali fight, became agitated by comments made by Klitschko's manager, Bernd Boente, that he would no longer get a fight with the older sibling.

"Contrary to David Haye, Dereck Chisora really went for it and really tried," Boente said in the post-fight news conference.

"You don't want to fight David Haye, no?" Haye, who was at the back of the conference room, replied.

To which, Boente said: "You had an offer, you didn't accept it, now you are out. You are out. Out, out, out. You cannot talk yourself back into the fight, you have no belts. Chisora showed heart, contrary to you. You showed your toe."

Haye, who lost the WBA world title to Vladimir Klitschko in Hamburg last July, had blamed his defeat on a broken toe and later quit boxing on his 31st birthday in October.

After the altercation with Boente, Haye got into an argument with his fellow Briton Chisora which resulted in the duo trading punches.

Haye's manager Booth suffered a cut above his eye following the scuffle.

The incident was the latest controversy to surround Saturday's fight in Germany. Chisora, who had slapped his rival at the weigh-in on Friday, spat water into Vladimir's face during the pre-fight ceremonies.

"I'm totally disappointed, it went a little too far, the sport of boxing shouldn't be like that," Klitschko told the BBC after watching the fight between the two British boxers.

"Bloody faces in the press conference... I'm really surprised."

