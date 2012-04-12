Spalletti is latest coach to occupy Inter hot seat
MILAN Luciano Spalletti became Inter Milan's 10th coach in the last seven years when he was named on Friday and handed the task of restoring the club to their former greatness.
BERLIN Vladimir Klitschko will have a rematch with American challenger Tony Thompson in the Swiss city of Berne on July 7, the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight champion said on Thursday.
The 36-year-old Ukrainian knocked out Thompson in their first bout in 2008.
"Thompson has a very good technique and gave me one of the toughest challenges of my career," Klitschko said in a statement.
The champion, who beat Britain's David Haye in July 2011, has a 57-3 record including 50 knockouts.
Southpaw Thompson, 40, has a 36-2 record with 24 knockouts but has won all five fights since the defeat by the Ukrainian.
The Surrey County Cricket Club are planning to redevelop The Oval stadium to increase its capacity to 40,000, according to a British media report.