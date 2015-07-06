Wladimir Klitschko reacts after defeating Bryant Jennings (not pictured) during their world championship heavyweight boxing fight at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON Unbeaten British boxer Tyson Fury will get a shot at the world heavyweight title in October after agreeing terms for a meeting with champion Wladimir Klitschko.

The 39-year-old Ukrainian's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO crowns will be on the line when the pair meet in the German city of Duesseldorf.

"Don't matter where this fight is, Ukraine, Deutschland, Japan, it will be the same outcome," Fury said on his Twitter account on Monday. "The Gypsy King will come out of this fight as the best heavyweight on the planet."

The 26-year-old has a 24-0 record while Klitschko has not lost for 11 years.

"Done deal," said Klitschko on his Twitter account. "Looking forward to the fight on October 24th."

