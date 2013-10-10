Frank Maloney, manager of heavyweight boxing world champion Lennox Lewis, announces an April South African bout between Lewis and American fourth-ranked IBF contender Hasim Rahman during a press conference in London on February 20, 2001. CHRIS HELGREN/ REUTERS/Files

LONDON Frank Maloney, mentor of former world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, has retired after spending more than 30 years in boxing as a manager and promoter.

"For the last year I have gradually fallen out of love with boxing and my passion has been missing," the 60-year-old Maloney said in a news release on Thursday.

"I did much soul searching over the summer and my heart is no longer in the sport that I loved so much. The sport has changed so much over the last few years."

Briton Lewis was world champion when he retired from the ring in 2004, having won 41 of his 44 fights.

