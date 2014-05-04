Brawn returns to Formula One in management role
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
Undefeated welterweight Floyd Mayweather did all his hard work in the second half of the bout to overcome a stiff challenge from the fast-starting Marcos Maidana and unify two world titles in Las Vegas on Saturday.
At the end of 12 bruising rounds, American Mayweather (46-0, 26 KOs) was awarded a majority decision victory, adding the hard-hitting Argentine's World Boxing Association belt to his World Boxing Council title.
Maidana (35-4, 31 KOs) began brightly, backing Mayweather to the ropes, landing clubbing punches from all angles and cutting the American above his right eye following an accidental clash of heads.
By the middle rounds, however, Mayweather had started to assert control with his superior defensive technique and combination punching from the outside, picking up points with his jab as Maidana sought to bulldoze his way in close.
One judge ruled the fight a 114-114 draw with the other two scoring the bout 117-111 and 116-112 in Mayweather's favour.
The victory sets Mayweather up for either a possible rematch with Maidana or a showdown against Briton Amir Khan, who defeated Luis Collazo by unanimous decision on the undercard.
(Writing by Kieran Mulvaney in Washington, D.C.; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
MUMBAI India's opening batsmen have come under fire for poor starts in their last two home series against New Zealand and England but captain Virat Kohli says now is the time to give them support not show them the door.
MUMBAI India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.