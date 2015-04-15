Mar 11, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Floyd Mayweather during a press conference to announce his fight with Manny Pacquiao on May 2, 2015 at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Floyd Mayweather Jr. flashed a glimpse of the fighting form he will show next month as the undefeated champion put on an open training session on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Flanked by his own camp and the media, the 38-year-old went through a workout at his Mayweather Boxing Club in what was the last scheduled public appearance in advance of his fight against Manny Pacquiao on May 2.

The welterweight bout, which has been five years in the making, is the richest in boxing history.

Mayweather and Pacquiao faced off for a press conference last month but have since retreated to their separate camps to prepare for the highly anticipated clash.

Pacquiao will hold his own public workout on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Mayweather's showing was a light effort built for show and he did not do much talking as he worked the speed bag but occasionally offered words to his camp.

Surrounded by photographers, Mayweather delivered body shots to a sparring partner who wore body armour but did not throw any punches back. He then worked a body bag and seamlessly went through a series of light exercises.

"I've seen (Mayweather) do things (in the ring) without looking. He just knows, and he has a sense and a feel for things," said Mayweather's strength coach Alex Ariza.

Ariza formerly worked with Pacquiao and cannot see the Filipino beating Mayweather.

"Unless (Pacquiao) has a dramatic difference in how (he has prepared himself in the past) I can't see anything different. I see the same routine."

