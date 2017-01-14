Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
UFC president Dana White on Friday weighed in on talk about a possible bout between Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, saying he would offer $25 million to each plus pay-per-view money.
“I’ll tell you what Floyd, here’s a real offer and I’m the guy that can actually make the offer and I’m actually making a real offer," White said on Colin Cowherd's "The Herd" radio talk show on FS1.
"We pay you $25 million, we’ll pay Conor $25 million and then we’ll talk about pay-per-view at a certain number. There’s a real offer,” White said.
Despite the sum, the offer is not likely to stir enough interest from Mayweather.
Earlier this week, Mayweather said he would fight McGregor for a guaranteed $100 million while offering the UFC lightweight champion $15 million and a share of pay-per-view buys.
"I'm a businessman and it makes business sense," the 39-year-old American, who retired in September 2015 after compiling a 49-0 record, told ESPN this week. "Bring him over to the boxing world, and I'll show him what it's like."
Irishman McGregor, the UFC's biggest pay-per-view draw, has been challenging Mayweather to a showdown for months.
Mayweather, who won world titles in five weight divisions, took home earnings in excess of $800 million over his 19-year boxing career including an estimated $230 million total from his 2015 "Fight of the Century" against Manny Pacquiao.
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.