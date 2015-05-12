LOS ANGELES May 12 The 'Fight of the Century'
between boxing greats Floyd Mayweather Jr. And Manny Pacquiao is
expected to have generated more than $500 million worldwide, a
record for pay-per-view buys and revenue, cable networks
Showtime and HBO said on Tuesday.
The May 2 fight that saw Mayweather beat Pacquiao in a
unanimous decision generated more than 4.4 million U.S.
pay-per-view buys of the event, which was priced at $99,
totaling more than $400 million domestically.
With additional revenue from ticket sales, international
television distribution and other sources, the event is expected
to bring in more than $500 million worldwide, the networks said.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Alan Crosby)