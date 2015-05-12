(Adds previous records, details on revenue)
LOS ANGELES May 12 The "Fight of the Century"
between boxing greats Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao
generated record pay-per-view revenue in the United States of
$400 million from 4.4 million buys, cable networks Showtime and
HBO said on Tuesday.
The May 2 fight in Las Vegas that saw Mayweather beat
Pacquiao in a unanimous decision cost $99 to view in high
definition. With additional revenue from ticket sales,
international TV distribution and other sources, worldwide
receipts are expected to top $500 million, the networks said.
Pay-per-view purchases nearly doubled the previous record of
2.48 million of the Oscar De La Hoya vs. Mayweather fight in
2007, and nearly tripled the record $150 million in U.S.
pay-per-view revenue from by Mayweather vs. Canelo Alvarez in
2013.
The majority of the revenue goes to the boxers, and
Mayweather, the winner of the fight, stood to take the largest
share.
The Mayweather-Pacquiao fight was co-produced and
co-distributed by Showtime, a unit of CBS Corp, and Time
Warner Inc's HBO. HBO and Showtime stand to make a small
cut from pay-per-view, splitting just 7.5 percent of revenue.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Alan
Crosby)