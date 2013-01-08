COPENHAGEN Danish boxer Brian Nielsen hopes to fight on despite facing major surgery to replace both hips.

"I am well aware that I'm a very old man and it will soon be 'over and out'...but I'd like one or two more fights before it's all over," the 47-year-old heavyweight told Denmark's TV2 ahead of surgery planned for Wednesday.

"But it's not just me who decides, the family will also have something to say. I haven't discussed it with the doctors, it's not necessary."

Nielsen's last outing in the ring ended in a defeat by Evander Holyfield in May 2011 in Copenhagen in a WBF heavyweight title bout.

The Dane, who boasts a professional record of 64 wins in 67 fights, said he will know soon after his operation whether a comeback will be possible or not.

"If I'm not back on my feet after a month, it's over. But that's not how it'll be - I'll be up again after a week," Nielsen said.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Mark Meadows)