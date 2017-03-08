Boxing - Amir Khan in Las Vegas following his WBC Middleweight Title defeat to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez - Mandalay Bay Hotel, Las Vegas, United States of America - 8/5/16Amir Khan after his defeat to Saul 'Canelo' AlvarezAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic/File Photo

Philippine Senator and boxer Manny Pacquiao questions retired policeman Arturo Lascanas (not pictured) during a Senate inquiry on alleged extra judicial killings, in Manila, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Jan 19, 2016; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Boxing promoter Bob Arum speaks to the media during a press conference at the Beverly Hills Hotel to announce the upcoming Manny Pacquiao vs Timothy Bradley, Jr boxing fight April 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao's proposed fight against Britain's former world light-welterweight champion Amir Khan has been postponed, according to the Filipino's promoter, Bob Arum.

The 38-year-old Pacquiao and Khan, who won a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, tentatively agreed to an April fight in the United Arab Emirates before negotiating a change of date to May 20.

Arum, however, told the Los Angeles Times that the $38 million offer for the bout had failed to materialise and that the duo could not face each other until the second half of 2017, under revised terms.

"Manny wanted to roll the dice. He rolled the dice and it came up snake eyes (double one)," Arum said of the WBO world welterweight champion. "That deal is done for now."

Arum said Pacquiao's advisor Michael Koncz would deliver a revised proposal for a fight against an alternative opponent that could be staged in July.

"Koncz will meet with Manny, and if he accepts it, we'll go ahead. If he doesn't, there's nothing we can do," Arum added.

Pacquiao (59-6-2) claimed the WBO title with a unanimous points victory over American Jessie Vargas in Las Vegas last November, while the 30-year-old Khan (31-4) has not fought since May 2016.

Khan made an audacious set up to middleweight to take on Canelo Alvarez but the Briton was knocked out by his hard-hitting Mexican opponent in the sixth round.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)