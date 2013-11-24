Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines punches Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

MACAU Manny Pacquiao registered a decisive, unanimous decision win against American Brandon Rios to clinch the vacant WBO International welterweight title on Sunday.

The Filipino great was dominant throughout, showing vastly greater hand speed than his opponent and landing blistering combinations that left Rios' right eye swollen and his left eye bleeding.

Pacquiao's most recent contests were a controversial points loss to Timothy Bradley in June 2012, and a sixth-round knockout at the hands of Mexican Juan Manuel Marquez in December.

There were no knockdowns in the fight.

(Reporting by Kieran Mulvaney in Macau, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)