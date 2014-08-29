Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko (L) and his challenger Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev pose for the media in Hamburg June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files

SOFIA Kubrat Pulev has accused world heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko of feigning injury to avoid taking on the Bulgarian challenger in an IBF title bout in Hamburg next month.

Klitschko postponed the fight, scheduled for Sept. 6, last week, saying he had torn bicep muscles during training in Austria.

Earlier this week, the 38-year-old Ukrainian said the contest would now take place at the same venue on Nov. 15.

"It's complete nonsense," Pulev told local media on Friday. "If it's a slight injury, you know what medicine can do today and he has a good staff of specialists, he would have been able to recover in time.

"If it's a serious injury he won't recover before Nov. 15. It's a fake injury.

"He knows it's not in his interest to fight. He knows there's a high risk as there's a huge possibility of losing," added Pulev.

"I'm a big threat but I'll continue chasing my goal and I'll be even better prepared."

Klitschko also holds the WBO, WBA and IBO belts and has won 62 of his 65 bouts.

The unbeaten Pulev, 33, who has recorded 11 knockouts from 20 wins, became the IBF international champion in 2011 and European champion in 2012.

