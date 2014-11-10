SOFIA Kubrat Pulev failed to turn up at the news conference on Monday before his IBF title bout against Vladimir Klitschko after being informed that only three people from his camp could be present.

"The sneaky tricks of the world champion are just the beginning," the unbeaten Pulev, known as The Kobra, wrote on his Facebook page ahead of the bout against the world heavyweight champion on Saturday in Hamburg.

"That kind of behaviour isn't suitable for a world champion of four federations with such a huge experience and with that name. It is just not suitable."

Pulev accused Klitschko in August of feigning injury to avoid taking him on in September. Klitschko postponed the fight, saying he had torn bicep muscles during training in Austria.

"This postponing only made me stronger," Pulev, one of the most popular athletes in Bulgaria, said last month. "It gave me extra time to perfect the details."

Klitschko, 38, also holds the WBO, WBA and IBO belts and has won 62 of his 65 fights.

"They try to corner us and to makes us feel uncomfortable any way possible," added the 33-year-old Pulev, who has recorded 11 knockouts in 20 wins and became the IBF international champion in 2011 and European champion in 2012.

"This is a mental game that they do not know that I am completely prepared for. I am from Bulgaria, you know."

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)