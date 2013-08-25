Mourinho claims draw-specialists United are strong at home
Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has claimed he is on the verge of dying from ongoing drug and alcohol problems.
"I wanna live my sober life. I don't wanna die. I'm on the verge of dying, because I'm a vicious alcoholic." Tyson said on ESPN's 'Friday Night Fights'.
Tyson, now a promoter, told a news conference, "I'm a bad guy sometimes. I did a lot of bad things, and I want to be forgiven.
"So in order for me to be forgiven, I hope they can forgive me. I wanna change my life, I wanna live a different life now," the former champion said.
Tyson admitted to being a continual substance abuser but was hopeful he was finally becoming clean.
"I haven't drank or took drugs in six days, and for me that's a miracle," he revealed.
"I've been lying to everybody else that think I was sober, but I'm not. This is my sixth day. I'm never gonna use again."

Jason Mohammed scored an unbeaten 91 off 58 balls as West Indies recorded their highest successful one-day international run chase to beat Pakistan in the first of a three-game series on Friday.