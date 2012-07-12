Manchester United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list
Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
Britain's Amir Khan has had his WBA super-lightweight title reinstated ahead of his fight against WBC champion Danny Garcia in Las Vegas, the governing body said on Wednesday.
Khan lost his WBA and IBF light-welterweight titles to Lamont Peterson in controversial circumstances last December.
"Justice has been done," Khan, was quoted as saying on the Sky Sports website (www1.skysports.com).
"I'm glad the WBA are reinstating me as champion, it means I walk into this fight as world champion," said the 25-year-old, who fights undefeated American Garcia on Saturday.
"There is a chance to win the WBC belt as well but not only that, the Ring magazine title will be on the line as well."
Khan lost his WBA and IBF belts to Peterson on a split decision after having been docked two points by the referee for pushing.
A rematch, scheduled for May, was called off after Peterson failed a drugs test for testosterone in an unscheduled dope test conducted by the Las Vega-based Voluntary Anti-Doping Association in March. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Writing by Alison Wildey in London; Editing by Frank Pingue)
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud has said he is unhappy with the lack of playing time he got last season, according to The Times, and with the Premier League club linked to a host of strikers across Europe the Frenchman may find himself even further down the pecking order.