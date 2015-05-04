Floyd Mayweather, Jr. of the U.S. lands a left to the face of Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines (R) in the 11th round during their welterweight WBO, WBC and WBA (Super) title fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

LAS VEGAS Boxing was back in the headlines on Sunday, basking in the buzz generated by Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s win over Manny Pacquiao in a title fight watched ringside by A-listers and high rollers and millions more around the world on pay-per-view.

A smiling Mayweather exited the MGM Grand Garden Arena late Saturday night flashing a $100 million cheque, the first installment of perhaps a $200 million payday from what could be the top grossing prize fight of all-time.

The welterweight showdown between two boxers regarded as the best of their generation, hyped mercilessly as the 'Fight of the Century', failed to live up to those crushing expectations, but it did deliver an entertaining spectacle that had the capacity crowd of entertainment, sporting and business royalty on its feet roaring.

For a night, boxing, a sport many believe was down for the count, was back at the top.

"Many have said that boxing is dead," Peter Nelson, vice president of programming for HBO Sports which shared the pay-per-view rights with rival Showtime, told Reuters. "There’s an inflection point where everyone is saying the sport is in decline, and another light shines.

"I think these things are cyclical. There are moments where it looks like there’s a moment of pause, and then someone else picks up steam and acquires the fascination of the fans through their charisma in the ring and out of the ring and the sport replenishes itself.

"It’s one of the great mysteries of the sport -- how the stars come to be."

Like every sport, boxing is built on stars and personalities and soon the fight game will be without its biggest and most marketable attraction,

The undefeated Mayweather (48-0) declared on Saturday that he will step into the rink just once more in September and then retire, having matched Rocky Marciano's record of 49-0.

Who will fill that void and take over as the sport's next headliner is unclear.

Heavyweights have traditionally commanded the boxing spotlight but there are no Muhammad Alis, Joe Fraziers or Mike Tysons waiting in the wings.

"Only heavyweight fights can be ‘Fights of the Century’", former undisputed heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis told Reuters. "This (Mayweather/Pacquiao) is a super fight , a mega super fight, because of the Internet and social media. I’m glad there is a mega fight in boxing.

"When you look at this type of money, boxing is still alive.”

Mayweather's departure, if it comes, would be at a time when boxing is starting to lift itself off the canvas.

Battered by years of declining interest and in a battle with Mixed Martial Arts and the UFC for pay-per-view business, boxing has begun to hit back.

The week prior to the Mayweather/Pacquiao megafight, big time boxing returned to New York's Madison Square Garden where Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko defeated Bryant Jennings to match the legendary Joe Louis' mark of 27 world heavyweight championship fights.

More and more fight cards are popping up across the United States, offering another hint of a renaissance, but it is boxing's return to prime time television that will be the key to the sport's long term future in the United States.

Earlier this year major networks NBC Sports and CBS signed multi-year deals with the sport.

"In order to take this sport back to any level, you have to have it on more than eight times a year on HBO and six times a year on Showtime," boxing manager and promoter Shelly Finkel told Reuters. "You got to build a fighter.

"Returning the game to network television is fabulous.

"Is Mayweather-Pacquiao getting people talking about boxing? Definitely, but they will stop talking if there’s not a follow-through afterward."

(Editing by Gene Cherry)