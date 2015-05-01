Floyd Mayweather Sr., trainer for his son Floyd Mayweather Jr., takes questions at the MGM Grand Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

LAS VEGAS When Floyd Mayweather Jr. steps into the ring to face Manny Pacquiao in what has been dubbed the 'Fight of the Century', in his corner will be his father Floyd Sr., who once used his young son as a human shield against an angry gunman.

It would seem almost certain Mayweather Sr. will never win father of the year honours but with victory on Saturday his son could cement his legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all time with the man who sparked that dream looking on with pride.

There have been few such tender family moments in a turbulent Mayweather household, where father and son can share prison experiences as well as successes in the ring.

Mayweather Jr. was born into a boxing obsessed family to a drug addict mother and had boxing gloves slipped onto him by his father before he was a year old, setting him on the path to becoming the greatest fighter of his generation.

Over the years, the father/son, trainer/boxer relationship has been a stormy one with Floyd Sr. once holding up his son for protection against an enraged family member pointing a shotgun at his head, reasoning the relative would not shoot a child.

He was right, as the man shot Mayweather Sr. in the leg, effectively ending his boxing career.

But for all the strain and long periods of estrangement, the two Mayweathers have developed an unbeatable game plan and on Saturday it will be Floyd Sr. in his son's corner mapping out the strategy to beat Pacquiao.

"I don't think it is going to be much of a fight. the fight is already won, trust and believe me," declared Mayweather Sr. on Thursday. "Their (Pacquiao) asses was scared. We wasn't scared.

"I'm just here to tell you whatever it is, it's going to be one-sided. He is going to be going to sleep. Good night."

In what has been a surprisingly polite buildup to Saturday's megafight, it has been left to the abrasive Mayweather Sr. to stir the pot with a boorish and relentless attack on Pacquiao's trainer Freddie Roach.

While Roach, who is battling Parkinson's disease, took the high road on Thursday, Mayweather Sr. delighted in hitting below the belt as he delivering insults in his poetic gravely baritone.

"Freddie Roach is a joke with no hope," rhymed Mayweather Sr. "As a trainer I am the best, I must confess all the rest there is no contest.

"I will shock your mind, I'm one of a kind, the greatest trainer of all time.

"With moves and grooves and dance and prance, you fools going to recognise who's the man."

