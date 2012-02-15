(Makes clear Casimero is interim champion and won on technical KO)

MANILA The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest against Argentina after fighting broke out just before Filipino boxer Johnreil Casimero was declared the winner of an IBF junior flyweight fight in Mar del Plata, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Raul Hernandez said Argentina's ambassador to Manila had been summoned to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

"Our embassy in Buenos Aires filed a protest on February 13 to the Argentine government over the riot which happened on February 11 which placed the safety and wellbeing of Mr. Casimero and his team at great danger," Hernandez told reporters, adding that Argentina's embassy in Manila had apologised for the incident.

Casimero won on a technical knockout of Argentina's Luis "Mosquito" Lazarte in the 10th round of the fight, making him interim IBF champion while Mexico's Ulises Solis is out of action under a medical exemption and unable to defend his title.

Video footage posted on the internet showed Lazarte's supporters rushing to the ring and attacking the Filipino boxer and his staff.

Bottles and chairs were hurled into the ring and punches were thrown before police intervened.

Hernandez said police escorted Casimero and his staff to their hotel and guarded them until the next morning.

(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Clare Fallon)