Cast member Hilary Swank poses at the premiere of ''New Year's Eve'' at the Grauman’s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on December 9 with romantic comedy "New Year's Eve" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.

1 (*) New Year's Eve.......................$ 13.7 million

2 (*) The Sitter ..........................$ 10.0 million

3 (1) Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1......$ 7.9 million

4 (2) The Muppets .........................$ 7.1 million

5 (4) Arthur Christmas ....................$ 6.6 million

6 (3) Hugo ................................$ 6.1 million

7 (7) The Descendants .....................$ 4.4 million

8 (5) Happy Feet Two.......................$ 3.8 million

9 (6) Jack and Jill .......................$ 3.2 million

10 (8) Immortals ...........................$ 2.4 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis;

(*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1............$ 259.5 million

Immortals .................................$ 79.8 million

Jack and Jill .............................$ 68.6 million

The Muppets ...............................$ 65.8 million

Happy Feet Two ............................$ 56.9 million

Arthur Christmas ..........................$ 33.5 million

Hugo ......................................$ 33.5 million

The Descendants ...........................$ 23.6 million

New Year's Eve ............................$ 13.7 million

The Sitter ................................$ 10.0 million

"New Year's Eve" was produced by New Line Cinema, a unit of Time Warner Inc's (TWX.N) Warner Bros., the studio that distributed the film. News Corp's (NWSA.O) 20th Century Fox studio released "The Sitter."

Privately held Summit Entertainment released "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1." Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) distributed "The Muppets."

Warner Bros. released "Happy Feet Two," and privately held Relativity Media distributed "Immortals." Sony Corp (6758.T)(SNE.N) released "Arthur Christmas" and "Jack and Jill."

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N, distributed "Hugo."

News Corp unit Fox Searchlight released "The Descendants."

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)