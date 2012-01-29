Tony Awards TV audience slumps without 'Hamilton'
LOS ANGELES (Rueters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting
January 27 with "The Grey" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) The Grey .............................$ 20.0 million
2 (1) Underworld: Awakening ................$ 12.5 million
3 (*) One for the Money ....................$ 11.8 million
4 (2) Red Tails ............................$ 10.4 million
5 (*) Man on a Ledge .......................$ 8.3 million
6 (4) Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close ....$ 7.1 million
7(16) The Descendants ......................$ 6.6 million
8 (3) Contraband ...........................$ 6.5 million
9 (6) Beauty and the Beast 3D ..............$ 5.3 million
10 (5) Haywire ..............................$ 4.0 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Descendants ...........................$ 58.8 million
Contraband ................................$ 56.4 million
Underworld: Awakening .....................$ 45.1 million
Beauty and the Beast 3D ...................$ 41.1 million
Red Tails .................................$ 33.8 million
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close .........$ 21.1 million
The Grey ..................................$ 20.0 million
Haywire ...................................$ 15.3 million
One for the Money .........................$ 11.8 million
Man on a Ledge ............................$ 8.3 million
Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group (RGC.N) and AMC Entertainment Inc MHIAE.UL, released "The Grey."
Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N distributed "One for the Money," and its newly acquired Summit Entertainment division released "Man on a Ledge."
Sony Corp's (6758.T) film division released "Underworld: Awakening."
Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. distributed "Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close."
"Red Tails" and "The Descendants" were released by units of News Corp's (NWSA.O) Fox Filmed Entertainment. The studio division of The Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) distributed "Beauty and the Beast 3D." "Haywire" was released by privately held Relativity Media.
"Contraband" was released by Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Pictures.
