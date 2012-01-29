LOS ANGELES (Rueters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting

January 27 with "The Grey" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Grey .............................$ 20.0 million

2 (1) Underworld: Awakening ................$ 12.5 million

3 (*) One for the Money ....................$ 11.8 million

4 (2) Red Tails ............................$ 10.4 million

5 (*) Man on a Ledge .......................$ 8.3 million

6 (4) Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close ....$ 7.1 million

7(16) The Descendants ......................$ 6.6 million

8 (3) Contraband ...........................$ 6.5 million

9 (6) Beauty and the Beast 3D ..............$ 5.3 million

10 (5) Haywire ..............................$ 4.0 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Descendants ...........................$ 58.8 million

Contraband ................................$ 56.4 million

Underworld: Awakening .....................$ 45.1 million

Beauty and the Beast 3D ...................$ 41.1 million

Red Tails .................................$ 33.8 million

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close .........$ 21.1 million

The Grey ..................................$ 20.0 million

Haywire ...................................$ 15.3 million

One for the Money .........................$ 11.8 million

Man on a Ledge ............................$ 8.3 million

Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group (RGC.N) and AMC Entertainment Inc MHIAE.UL, released "The Grey."

Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N distributed "One for the Money," and its newly acquired Summit Entertainment division released "Man on a Ledge."

Sony Corp's (6758.T) film division released "Underworld: Awakening."

Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. distributed "Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close."

"Red Tails" and "The Descendants" were released by units of News Corp's (NWSA.O) Fox Filmed Entertainment. The studio division of The Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) distributed "Beauty and the Beast 3D." "Haywire" was released by privately held Relativity Media.

"Contraband" was released by Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Pictures.