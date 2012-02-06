LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting February 3 with "Chronicle" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Chronicle .............................$ 22.0 million

2 (*) The Woman in Black ....................$ 21.0 million

3 (1) The Grey ..............................$ 9.5 million

4 (*) Big Miracle ...........................$ 8.5 million

5 (2) Underworld: Awakening .................$ 5.6 million

6 (3) One for the Money .....................$ 5.3 million

7 (4) Red Tails .............................$ 5.0 million

8 (7) The Descendants .......................$ 4.6 million

9 (5) Man on a Ledge ........................$ 4.5 million

10 (6) Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close .....$ 3.9 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Descendants ...........................$ 65.5 million

Underworld: Awakening .....................$ 54.4 million

Red Tails .................................$ 41.3 million

The Grey ..................................$ 34.8 million

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close .........$ 26.8 million

Chronicle .................................$ 22.0 million

The Woman in Black ........................$ 21.0 million

One for the Money .........................$ 19.7 million

Man on a Ledge ............................$ 14.7 million

Big Miracle ...............................$ 8.5 million

"Chronicle," "Red Tails" and "The Descendants" were released by units of News Corp's (NWSA.O) Fox Filmed Entertainment. CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp (CBS.N), released "The Woman in Black." "Big Miracle" was released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).

Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group (RGC.N) and AMC Entertainment Inc MHIAE.UL, released "The Grey."

Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N distributed "One for the Money," and its newly acquired Summit Entertainment division released "Man on a Ledge."

Sony Corp's (6758.T) film division released "Underworld: Awakening."

Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. distributed "Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close."