LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting February 3 with "Chronicle" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Chronicle .............................$ 22.0 million
2 (*) The Woman in Black ....................$ 21.0 million
3 (1) The Grey ..............................$ 9.5 million
4 (*) Big Miracle ...........................$ 8.5 million
5 (2) Underworld: Awakening .................$ 5.6 million
6 (3) One for the Money .....................$ 5.3 million
7 (4) Red Tails .............................$ 5.0 million
8 (7) The Descendants .......................$ 4.6 million
9 (5) Man on a Ledge ........................$ 4.5 million
10 (6) Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close .....$ 3.9 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Descendants ...........................$ 65.5 million
Underworld: Awakening .....................$ 54.4 million
Red Tails .................................$ 41.3 million
The Grey ..................................$ 34.8 million
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close .........$ 26.8 million
Chronicle .................................$ 22.0 million
The Woman in Black ........................$ 21.0 million
One for the Money .........................$ 19.7 million
Man on a Ledge ............................$ 14.7 million
Big Miracle ...............................$ 8.5 million
"Chronicle," "Red Tails" and "The Descendants" were released by units of News Corp's (NWSA.O) Fox Filmed Entertainment. CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp (CBS.N), released "The Woman in Black." "Big Miracle" was released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).
Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group (RGC.N) and AMC Entertainment Inc MHIAE.UL, released "The Grey."
Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N distributed "One for the Money," and its newly acquired Summit Entertainment division released "Man on a Ledge."
Sony Corp's (6758.T) film division released "Underworld: Awakening."
Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. distributed "Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close."