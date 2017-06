LOS ANGELES Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the four-day Presidents Day weekend starting February 17, with "Safe House" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (2) Safe House ............................$ 28.4 million

2 (1) The Vow ...............................$ 26.6 million

3 (3) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ......$ 26.4 million

4 (*) Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance ......$ 25.7 million

5 (*) This Means War ........................$ 20.4 million

6 (4) Star Wars: Episode 1 - Phantom Menace .$ 10.2 million

7 (5) Chronicle .............................$ 9.2 million

8 (*) The Secret World of Arrietty ..........$ 8.1 million

9 (6) The Woman in Black ....................$ 7.8 million

10 (7) The Grey ..............................$ 3.8 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Vow ...................................$ 88.6 million

Safe House ................................$ 82.6 million

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$ 59.5 million

Chronicle .................................$ 52.7 million

The Grey ..................................$ 48.7 million

The Woman in Black ........................$ 45.3 million

Star Wars: Episode 1 - Phantom Menace .....$ 36.0 million

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance ..........$ 25.7 million

This Means War ............................$ 22.0 million

The Secret World of Arrietty ..............$ 8.1 million

Sony Corp's (6758.T) film division released "The Vow" and "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance."

"This Means War," "Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace" and "Chronicle" were released by units of News Corp's (NWSA.O) Fox Filmed Entertainment. CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp (CBS.N), released "The Woman in Black." "Safe House" was released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).

Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group (RGC.N) and AMC Entertainment Inc MHIAE.UL, released "The Grey."

Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. distributed "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island." "The Secret World of Arrietty" was released by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine)