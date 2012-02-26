Nominees in key categories for Broadway's Tony Awards
NEW YORK The Tony Awards, American theater's highest honors, will be handed out on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
LOS ANGELES Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting February 24, led by "Act of Valor" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Act of Valor ..........................$ 24.7 million
2 (*) Good Deeds ............................$ 16.0 million
3 (3) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ......$ 13.5 million
4 (1) Safe House ............................$ 11.4 million
5 (2) The Vow ...............................$ 10.0 million
6 (4) Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance ......$ 8.8 million
7 (5) This Means War ........................$ 8.5 million
8 (*) Wanderlust ............................$ 6.6 million
9 (*) Gone ..................................$ 5.0 million
10 (8) The Secret World of Arrietty ..........$ 4.5 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Vow ...................................$ 103.0 million
Safe House ................................$ 98.1 million
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance ..........$ 37.8 million
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$ 76.7 million
This Means War ............................$ 33.6 million
Act of Valor ..............................$ 24.7 million
Good Deeds ................................$ 16.0 million
The Secret World of Arrietty ..............$ 14.7 million
Wanderlust ................................$ 6.6 million
Gone ......................................$ 5.0 million
Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Act of Valor" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada.
Sony Corp's (6758.T) film division released "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance" and "The Vow." Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N released "Tyler Perry's Good Deeds" and "Gone."
"Safe House" and "Wanderlust" were released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O). News Corp (NWSA.O) unit 20th Century Fox released "This Means War."
Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. distributed "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island." "The Secret World of Arrietty" was released by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).
