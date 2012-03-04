LOS ANGELES Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting March 2, led by "The Lorax" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ..................$ 70.7 million

2 (*) Project X .............................$ 20.8 million

3 (1) Act of Valor ..........................$ 13.7 million

4 (4) Safe House ............................$ 7.2 million

5 (2) Tyler Perry's Good Deeds ..............$ 7.0 million

6 (3) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ......$ 6.9 million

7 (5) The Vow ...............................$ 6.1 million

8 (7) This Means War ........................$ 5.6 million

9 (6) Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance ......$ 4.7 million

10(15) The Artist ............................$ 3.9 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Vow ...................................$ 111.7 million

Safe House ................................$ 108.2 million

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$ 85.6 million

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ......................$ 70.7 million

Act of Valor ..............................$ 45.2 million

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance ..........$ 44.9 million

This Means War ............................$ 41.5 million

The Artist ................................$ 37.1 million

Good Deeds ................................$ 25.7 million

Project X .................................$ 20.8 million

"The Lorax" and "Safe House" were released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O). Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. distributed "Project X" and "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island."

Privately-held Relativity Media distributed "Act of Valor" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada.

Sony Corp's (6758.T) film division released "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance" and "The Vow." Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N released "Tyler Perry's Good Deeds."

News Corp (NWSA.O) unit 20th Century Fox released "This Means War." "The Artist" was distributed by privately held The Weinstein Co.