Movie-goers stand near a clock counting down the time till the midnight showing of ''The Hunger Games'' at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square Theatre in New York March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

LOS ANGELES - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting Ma rch 23, led by "The Hunger Games" at No. 1, a ccording to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Hunger Games .....................$ 155.0 million

2 (1) 21 Jump Street .......................$ 21.3 million

3 (2) Dr. Seuss' The Lorax .................$ 13.1 million

4 (3) John Carter ..........................$ 5.0 million

5 (6) Act of Valor .........................$ 2.1 million

6 (4) Project X ............................$ 2.0 million

7 (5) A Thousand Words .....................$ 1.9 million

8 (*) October Baby .........................$ 1.7 million

9 (7) Safe House ...........................$ 1.4 million

10 (8) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island .....$ 1.4 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ......................$ 177.3 million

The Hunger Games ..........................$ 155.0 million

Safe House ................................$ 122.6 million

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$ 97.2 million

21 Jump Street ............................$ 71.1 million

Act of Valor ..............................$ 65.9 million

John Carter ...............................$ 62.3 million

Project X .................................$ 51.8 million

A Thousand Words ..........................$ 14.9 million

October Baby ..............................$ 1.7 million

Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N released "The Hunger Games."

Sony Corp's (6758.T) film division distributed "21 Jump Street." "The Lorax" and "Safe House" were released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O). Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) distributed "John Carter." Viacom Inc's (VIAB.O) Paramount Pictures released "A Thousand Words."

Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. distributed "Project X" and "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island."

Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Act of Valor" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada. "October Baby" was released by IDP/Samuel Goldwyn Films.