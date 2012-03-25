LOS ANGELES - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting Ma rch 23, led by "The Hunger Games" at No. 1, a ccording to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) The Hunger Games .....................$ 155.0 million
2 (1) 21 Jump Street .......................$ 21.3 million
3 (2) Dr. Seuss' The Lorax .................$ 13.1 million
4 (3) John Carter ..........................$ 5.0 million
5 (6) Act of Valor .........................$ 2.1 million
6 (4) Project X ............................$ 2.0 million
7 (5) A Thousand Words .....................$ 1.9 million
8 (*) October Baby .........................$ 1.7 million
9 (7) Safe House ...........................$ 1.4 million
10 (8) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island .....$ 1.4 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ......................$ 177.3 million
The Hunger Games ..........................$ 155.0 million
Safe House ................................$ 122.6 million
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$ 97.2 million
21 Jump Street ............................$ 71.1 million
Act of Valor ..............................$ 65.9 million
John Carter ...............................$ 62.3 million
Project X .................................$ 51.8 million
A Thousand Words ..........................$ 14.9 million
October Baby ..............................$ 1.7 million
Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N released "The Hunger Games."
Sony Corp's (6758.T) film division distributed "21 Jump Street." "The Lorax" and "Safe House" were released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O). Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) distributed "John Carter." Viacom Inc's (VIAB.O) Paramount Pictures released "A Thousand Words."
Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. distributed "Project X" and "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island."
Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Act of Valor" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada. "October Baby" was released by IDP/Samuel Goldwyn Films.