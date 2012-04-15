(L-R) Actors Skyler Gisondo, Lance Chantiles-Wertz and Robert Capron, who play the young Stooges arrive at the Hollywood premiere of ''The Three Stooges: The Movie'' in Los Angeles, California April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

LOS ANGELES - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting April 13, led by "The Hunger Games" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Hunger Games .....................$ 21.5 million

2 (*) The Three Stooges ....................$ 17.1 million

3 (*) The Cabin in the Woods................$ 14.9 million

4 (3) Titanic 3-D ..........................$ 11.6 million

5 (2) American Reunion......................$ 10.7 million

6 (5) Mirror Mirror .......................$ 7.0 million

7 (4) Wrath of the Titans...................$ 6.9 million

8 (6) 21 Jump Street.......... .............$ 6.8 million

9 (*) Lockout.... ..........................$ 6.3 million

10 (7) Dr. Seuss' The Lorax..................$ 3.0 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Hunger Games ..........................$ 337.1 million

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ......................$ 204.5 million

21 Jump Street ........................... $ 120.6 million

Wrath of the Titans........................$ 71.3 million

Mirror Mirror .............................$ 49.5 million

Titanic 3-D................................$ 44.4 million

American Reunion...........................$ 39.9 million

The Three Stooges..........................$ 17.1 million

The Cabin in the Woods.....................$ 14.9 million

Lockout....................................$ 6.3 million

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGF.N released "The Hunger Games" and "The Cabin in the Woods." News Corp's (NWSA.O) 20th Century Fox studio distributed "The Three Stooges."

Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group (RGC.N) and AMC Entertainment Inc MHIAE.UL, distributed "Lockout."

Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. distributed "Wrath of the Titans," and Sony Corp's (6758.T) film division released "21 Jump Street."

"American Reunion," "The Lorax" and "Safe House" were released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O). Viacom Inc's (VIAB.O) Paramount Pictures released "Titanic 3D."

Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Mirror Mirror" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada. CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp (CBS.N), released "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen."