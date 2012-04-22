LOS ANGELES - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting April 20, led by "Think Like a Man" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Think Like a Man .....................$ 33.0 million
2 (*) The Lucky One ........................$ 22.8 million
3 (1) The Hunger Games .....................$ 14.5 million
4 (*) Chimpanzee ...........................$ 10.2 million
5 (2) The Three Stooges ....................$ 9.2 million
6 (3) The Cabin in the Woods ...............$ 7.8 million
7 (5) American Reunion .....................$ 5.2 million
8 (4) Titanic 3-D ..........................$ 5.0 million
9 (8) 21 Jump Street .......................$ 4.6 million
10 (6) Mirror Mirror ........................$ 4.1 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Hunger Games ..........................$ 356.9 million
21 Jump Street ........................... $ 127.1 million
Mirror Mirror .............................$ 55.2 million
Titanic 3-D................................$ 52.8 million
American Reunion...........................$ 48.3 million
Think Like a Man ..........................$ 33.0 million
The Three Stooges..........................$ 29.4 million
The Cabin in the Woods.....................$ 27.0 million
The Lucky One .............................$ 22.8 million
Chimpanzee ................................$ 10.2 million
Sony Corp's (6758.T) film division released "Think Like a Man" and "21 Jump Street."
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGF.N released "The Hunger Games" and "The Cabin in the Woods." News Corp's (NWSA.O) 20th Century Fox studio distributed "The Three Stooges."
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) released "Chimpanzee."
Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. distributed "The Lucky One."
"American Reunion" was released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O). Viacom Inc's (VIAB.O) Paramount Pictures released "Titanic 3D."
Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Mirror Mirror" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada.