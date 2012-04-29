Actor Hugh Grant (R) and director Peter Lord pose for photographers at a media launch of ''The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists'' at the Aardman studios in Bristol, western England January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files

LOS ANGELES - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting April 27, led by "Think Like a Man" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) Think Like a Man .....................$ 18.0 million

2 (*) The Pirates! Band of Misfits .........$ 11.4 million

3 (3) The Lucky One ........................$ 11.32 million

4 (2) The Hunger Games .....................$ 11.25 million

5 (*) The Five-Year Engagement .............$ 11.2 million

6 (*) Safe .................................$ 7.7 million

7 (*) The Raven ............................$ 7.3 million

8 (4) Chimpanzee ...........................$ 5.5 million

9 (5) The Three Stooges ....................$ 5.4 million

10 (6) The Cabin in the Woods ...............$ 4.5 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Hunger Games ..........................$ 372.5 million

Think Like a Man ..........................$ 60.9 million

The Lucky One .............................$ 39.9 million

The Three Stooges..........................$ 37.1 million

The Cabin in the Woods.....................$ 34.7 million

Chimpanzee ................................$ 19.2 million

The Pirates! Band of Misfits ..............$ 11.4 million

The Five-Year Engagement ..................$ 11.2 million

Safe ......................................$ 7.7 million

The Raven .................................$ 7.3 million

Sony Corp's (6758.T) film division released "Think Like a Man" and "The Pirates! Band of Misfits."

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGF.N released "The Hunger Games," "Safe" and "The Cabin in the Woods." News Corp's (NWSA.O) 20th Century Fox studio distributed "The Three Stooges."

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) released "Chimpanzee."

Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. distributed "The Lucky One."

"The Five-Year Engagement" was released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).

Privately held Relativity Media distributed "The Raven" in the United States and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada.