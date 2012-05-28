LOS ANGELES Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend starting May 25, led by "Men in Black 3" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) MIB 3 ...............................$70.0 million
2 (1) The Avengers ........................$46.9 million
3 (2) Battleship ..........................$13.8 million
4 (3) The Dictator ........................$11.8 million
5 (4) Dark Shadows .........................$9.4 million
6 (*) Chernobyl Diaries.....................$9.3 million
7 (5) What To Expect When You're Expecting..$8.9 million
8 (6) The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel........$8.3 million
9 (7) Hunger Games .........................$2.9 million
10 (3) Think Like a Man......................$1.8 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Avengers ..............................$523.6 million
The Hunger Games ..........................$395.8 million
Think Like a Man ..........................$ 88.7 million
Men in Black 3 ............................$ 70.0 million
Dark Shadows...............................$ 64.8 million
Battleship ................................$ 47.3 million
The Dictator ..............................$ 43.6 million
What To Expect When You're Expecting.......$ 23.9 million
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.............$ 18.4 million
Chernobyl Diaries..........................$ 9.3 million
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) released "Avengers."
Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Pictures distributed "Battleship."
"The Dictator" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. (VIAB.O)
Sony Corp's (6758.T) film division released "MIB 3" and "Think Like a Man."
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGF.N released "What to Expect When You're Expecting" and "The Hunger Games."
Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. distributed "Chernobyl Diaries" and "Dark Shadows."
"The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O).
