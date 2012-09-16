Cast member Jeremy Renner (R) and director Tony Gilroy pose during a photocall to introduce the film ''The Bourne Legacy'' in Berlin, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

NEW YORK - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting September 14, led by "Resident Evil" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Resident Evil: Retribution.................$ 21.1 million 2 (*) Finding Nemo (3D)..........................$ 17.5 million 3 (1) The Possession............................. $ 5.8 million 4 (2) Lawless....................................$ 4.2 million 5 (6) ParaNorman.................................$ 3.0 million 6 (4) The Expendables 2 .........................$ 3.0 million 7 (3) The Words..................................$ 2.9 million 8 (5) The Bourne Legacy........ .................$ 2.9 million 9 (7) The Odd Life of Timothy Green..............$ 2.5 million 10(8) The Campaign.............................. $ 2.4 million

NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Bourne Legacy...........................$ 107.8 million

The Campaign................................$ 82.9 million

The Expendables 2...........................$ 80.3 million

ParaNorman..................................$ 49.3 million

The Odd Life of Timothy Green...............$ 46.3 million

The Possession..............................$ 41.2 million

Lawless.....................................$ 30.1 million

Resident Evil: Retribution..................$ 21.1 million

Finding Nemo................................$ 17.5 million

The Words ..................................$ 9.2 million

Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), distributed "The Campaign." Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N released "Expendables 2" and "The Possession." CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp (CBS.N), distributed "The Words." "Lawless" was released by The Weinstein Co. Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) distributed "Finding Nemo 3D" and "The Odd Life of Timothy Green." Sony Corp's (6758.T) (SNE.N) movie studio released "Resident Evil: Retribution." Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Pictures distributed "Bourne Legacy." Universal's Focus Features released "ParaNorman."

