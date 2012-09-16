NEW YORK - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting September 14, led by "Resident Evil" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Resident Evil: Retribution.................$ 21.1 million 2 (*) Finding Nemo (3D)..........................$ 17.5 million 3 (1) The Possession............................. $ 5.8 million 4 (2) Lawless....................................$ 4.2 million 5 (6) ParaNorman.................................$ 3.0 million 6 (4) The Expendables 2 .........................$ 3.0 million 7 (3) The Words..................................$ 2.9 million 8 (5) The Bourne Legacy........ .................$ 2.9 million 9 (7) The Odd Life of Timothy Green..............$ 2.5 million 10(8) The Campaign.............................. $ 2.4 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Bourne Legacy...........................$ 107.8 million
The Campaign................................$ 82.9 million
The Expendables 2...........................$ 80.3 million
ParaNorman..................................$ 49.3 million
The Odd Life of Timothy Green...............$ 46.3 million
The Possession..............................$ 41.2 million
Lawless.....................................$ 30.1 million
Resident Evil: Retribution..................$ 21.1 million
Finding Nemo................................$ 17.5 million
The Words ..................................$ 9.2 million
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), distributed "The Campaign." Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N released "Expendables 2" and "The Possession." CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp (CBS.N), distributed "The Words." "Lawless" was released by The Weinstein Co. Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) distributed "Finding Nemo 3D" and "The Odd Life of Timothy Green." Sony Corp's (6758.T) (SNE.N) movie studio released "Resident Evil: Retribution." Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Pictures distributed "Bourne Legacy." Universal's Focus Features released "ParaNorman."
(Additional reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)