Cast member Bryan Cranston poses at the premiere of ''Argo'' at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting October 19, led by "Paranormal Activity 4" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Paranormal Activity 4.................$ 30.2 million

2 (2) Argo..................................$ 16.6 million

3 (4) Hotel Transylvania....................$ 13.5 million

4 (1) Taken 2...............................$ 13.4 million

5 (*) Alex Cross............................$ 11.7 million

6 (3) Sinister..............................$ 9.0 million

7 (5) Here Comes The Boom...................$ 8.5 million

8 (6) Pitch Perfect.........................$ 7.0 million

9 (7) Frankenweenie (3D)....................$ 4.4 million

10 (8) Looper.................................$ 4.2 million

NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Hotel Transylvania..........................$ 119.0 million

Taken 2.....................................$ 105.9 million

Looper......................................$ 57.8 million

Pitch Perfect...............................$ 45.7 million

Argo........................................$ 43.1 million

Sinister....................................$ 31.9 million

Paranormal Activity 4.......................$ 30.2 million

Frankenweenie...............................$ 28.3 million

Here Comes The Boom.........................$ 23.2 million

Alex Cross..................................$ 11.7 million

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc (VIAB.O), released "Paranormal Activity 4."

Warner Bros.(TWX.N), a division of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), distributed "Argo".

"Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O).

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) distributed "Frankenweenie."

Sony Corp's (6758.T) (SNE.N) movie studio released "Looper," "Hotel Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom."

Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Studios distributed "Pitch Perfect."

Lions Gate Entertainment's LGF.N Summit studio distributed "Alex Cross," "Sinister" and "The Perks of Being A Wallflower."

"Seven Psychopaths" was released by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp.

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine; editing by Patricia Reaney and Sandra Maler)