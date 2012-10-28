Actress Jennifer Garner poses at the premiere of ''Argo'' at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting October 26, led by Argo a t No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (2) Argo..................................$ 12.4 million

2 (3) Hotel Transylvania....................$ 9.5 million

3 (*) Cloud Atlas...........................$ 9.4 million

4 (1) Paranornal Activity 4.................$ 8.7 million

5 (*) Silent Hill: Revelation 3-D...........$ 8.0 million

5 (4) Taken 2...............................$ 8.0 million

7 (7) Here Comes The Boom...................$ 5.5 million

8 (6) Sinister..............................$ 5.1 million

9 (5) Alex Cross............................$ 5.1 million

10 (*) Fun Size..............................$ 4.1 million

NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. The films "Silent Hill: Revelation 3-D" and "Taken 2" tied for the No. 5 spot.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Hotel Transylvania..........................$ 130.4 million

Taken 2.....................................$ 117.4 million

Argo........................................$ 60.8 million

Paranormal Activity 4.......................$ 42.6 million

Sinister....................................$ 39.5 million

Here Comes the Boom.........................$ 30.6 million

Alex Cross..................................$ 19.4 million

Cloud Atlas.................................$ 9.4 million

Silent Hill: Relevation 3-D.................$ 8.0 million

Fun Size....................................$ 4.1 million

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc (VIAB.O), released "Paranormal Activity 4" and "Fun Size."

Warner Bros.(TWX.N), a division of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), distributed "Cloud Atlas" and "Argo."

"Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O).

"Silent Hill: Revelation 3D" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group (RGC.N) and AMC Entertainment Inc MHIAE.UL.

Sony Corp's (6758.T) (SNE.N) movie studio released "Hotel Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom."

Lions Gate Entertainment's LGF.N Summit studio distributed "Alex Cross" and "Sinister."

(Reporting By Andrea Burzynski)