Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting December 28, led by "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Jounrey...........$32.9 million

2 (*) Django Unchained............................$30.7 million

3 (*) Les Miserables..............................$28.0 million

4 (*) Parental Guidance...........................$14.8 million

5 (2) Jack Reacher................................$14.0 million

6 (3) This is 40..................................$13.2 million

7 (5) Lincoln.....................................$ 7.5 million

8 (6) The Guilt Trip..............................$ 6.7 million

9 (7) Monsters Inc................................$ 6.4 million

10 (4) Rise of the Guardians.......................$ 4.9 million

NOTES: (*) = released on December 25

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey...............$222.7 million Lincoln.........................................$132.0 million

Rise of the Guardians...........................$ 90.2 million

Les Miserables..................................$ 67.5 million

Django Unchained................................$ 64.0 million

Jack Reacher....................................$ 44.7 million

This is 40......................................$ 37.1 million

Parental Guidance...............................$ 29.6 million

The Guilt Trip..................................$ 21.1 million

Monsters, Inc...................................$ 18.5 million

"The Hobbit" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).

"Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).

"Django Unchained" was distributed by Weinstein Co.

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc (VIAB.O), released "Jack Reacher," "The Guilt Trip" and the Dreamworks Animation DWA.O production "Rise of the Guardians."

"Parental Guidance" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O).

"This is 40" and "Les Miserables" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).

(Reporting By Ronald Grover; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)