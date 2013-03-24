Cast members Ryan Reynolds (L) and Emma Stone arrive for the premiere of the film ''The Croods'' in New York, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting March 22, led by "The Croods" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Croods..........................$44.2 million

2 (*) Olympus Has Fallen..................$30.5 million

3 (1) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$22.0 million

4 (2) The Call............................$ 8.7 million

5 (*) Admission...........................$ 6.4 million

6 (-) Spring Breakers.....................$ 3.5 million

7 (3) The Incredible Burt Wonderstone $ 4.3 million

8 (4) Jack the Giant Slayer...............$ 3.0 million

9 (5) Identity Thief......................$ 2.5 million

10 (6) Snitch..............................$ 1.9 million

NOTES: (*) = new release

"Spring Breakers" did not place in last week's top 10. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 177.6 million Identity Thief............................$ 127.7 million Jack the Giant Slayer.....................$ 59.1 million The Croods................................$ 44.7 million Snitch....................................$ 40.3 million The Call..................................$ 30.9 million Olympus Has Fallen........................$ 30.5 million The Incredible Burt Wonderstone...........$ 17.4 million Admission.................................$ 6.4 million Spring Breakers...........................$ 5.4 million

"The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation DWA.O and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O).

"Oz the Great and Powerful" was released by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N). "Olympus Has Fallen" was distributed by privately held FilmDistrict.

"Admission" was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Pictures.

"The Call" was distributed by Sony Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N).

"The Incredible Burt Wonderstone" and "Jack the Giant Slayer" were released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N). "Snitch" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N.

"Identity Thief" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).

"Spring Breakers" was distributed by A24 Films. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine)