U.S. actress Sandra Bullock poses for the media during a photocall to promote her latest movie 'The Heat' in Berlin June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting June 28, led by "Monsters University," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) Monsters University................... $ 46.2 million

2 (*) The Heat...............................$ 40.0 million

3 (2) World War Z............................$ 29.8 million

4 (*) White House Down.......................$ 25.7 million

5 (3) Man of Steel...........................$ 20.8 million

6 (4) This Is the End........................$ 8.7 million

7 (5) Now You See Me.........................$ 5.5 million

8 (6) Fast and Furious 6 ....................$ 2.4 million

9 (9) Star Trek Into Darkness ...............$ 2.0 million

10 (7) The Internship ........................$ 1.4 million

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Man of Steel ..............................$ 248.7 million

Fast & Furious 6 ..........................$ 233.3 million

Star Trek Into Darkness ...................$ 220.5 million

Monsters University .......................$ 171.0 million

World War Z ...............................$ 123.7 million

Now You See Me ............................$ 104.7 million

This Is The End ...........................$ 74.7 million

The Internship ............................$ 41.7 million

The Heat ..................................$ 40.0 million

White House Down ..........................$ 25.7 million

"The Heat" and "The Internship" were distributed by the 20th Century Fox studio, a unit of 21st Century Fox FOXAV.O, part of the company previously known as News Corp (NWSA.O). "Man of Steel" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N). "Fast & Furious 6" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O). "White House Down" and "This Is the End" were released by Sony Corp's (6758.T) movie studio. "Monsters University" and "Iron Man 3" were released by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N). "World War Z" and "Star Trek Into Darkness" were released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc (VIAB.O). "Now You See Me" was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N.