Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting July 12, led by "Despicable Me 2," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) Despicable Me 2........................$ 44.8 million

2 (*) Grown Ups 2............................$ 42.5 million

3 (*) Pacific Rim............................$ 38.3 million

4 (3) The Heat...............................$ 14.0 million

5 (2) The Lone Ranger........................$ 11.1 million

6 (4) Monsters University................... $ 10.6 million

7 (5) World War Z............................$ 9.4 million

8 (6) White House Down.......................$ 6.2 million

9 (8) Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain.............$ 5.0 million

10 (7) Man of Steel...........................$ 4.8 million

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Man of Steel ..............................$ 281.0 million

Monsters University .......................$ 237.8 million

Despicable Me 2............................$ 229.2 million

World War Z ...............................$ 177.1 million

The Heat ..................................$ 112.4 million

The Lone Ranger............................$ 71.1 million

White House Down ..........................$ 63.0 million

Grown Ups 2................................$ 42.5 million

Pacific Rim................................$ 38.3 million

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain.................$ 26.4 million

"The Lone Ranger" and "Monsters University" were released by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N). "The Heat" was distributed by the 20th Century Fox studio, a unit of 21st Century Fox (FOXA.O). "Pacific Rim" and "Man of Steel" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N). "Despicable Me 2" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O). "Grown Ups 2" and "White House Down" were released by Sony Corp's (6758.T) movie studio. "World War Z" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc (VIAB.O). "Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)