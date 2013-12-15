After decade apart, Busted say band reunion feels "normal"
LONDON British pop punk band Busted say their reunion after a decade apart feels "normal now" as they adapt to a new music industry since the height of their success in the early 2000s.
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting December 13, led by "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) The Hobbit.............................$ 73.7 million
2 (1) Frozen.................................$ 22.2 million
3 (*) Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas........$ 16.0 million
4 (2) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire........$ 13.2 million
5 (4) Thor: The Dark World...................$ 2.7 million
6 (3) Out of the Furnace.....................$ 2.3 million
7 (5) Delivery Man...........................$ 1.9 million
8 (9) Philomena..............................$ 1.8 million
9 (7) The Book Thief.........................$ 1.7 million
10 (6) Homefront..............................$ 1.6 million
Last weekend's rank in parentheses
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire................$ 357.0 million
Thor: The Dark World...........................$ 198.1 million
Frozen.........................................$ 164.4 million
The Hobbit.....................................$ 73.7 million
Delivery Man...................................$ 28.0 million
Homefront......................................$ 18.4 million
Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas................$ 16.0 million
The Book Thief.................................$ 14.9 million
Philomena......................................$ 11.0 million
Out of the Furnace.............................$ 9.5 million
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CAIRO A plank of wood believed to be from the boat of an ancient Egyptian king has been unearthed near the Great Pyramid at Giza, archaeologists said on Wednesday.
PARIS French artist Abraham Poincheval, who famously spent two weeks inside a bear sculpture and a week inside a rock, began his latest feat on Wednesday - hatching eggs.