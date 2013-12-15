Cast and crew members pose for photographers at the premiere of the film ''The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug'' in Los Angeles December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting December 13, led by "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Hobbit.............................$ 73.7 million

2 (1) Frozen.................................$ 22.2 million

3 (*) Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas........$ 16.0 million

4 (2) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire........$ 13.2 million

5 (4) Thor: The Dark World...................$ 2.7 million

6 (3) Out of the Furnace.....................$ 2.3 million

7 (5) Delivery Man...........................$ 1.9 million

8 (9) Philomena..............................$ 1.8 million

9 (7) The Book Thief.........................$ 1.7 million

10 (6) Homefront..............................$ 1.6 million

Last weekend's rank in parentheses

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire................$ 357.0 million

Thor: The Dark World...........................$ 198.1 million

Frozen.........................................$ 164.4 million

The Hobbit.....................................$ 73.7 million

Delivery Man...................................$ 28.0 million

Homefront......................................$ 18.4 million

Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas................$ 16.0 million

The Book Thief.................................$ 14.9 million

Philomena......................................$ 11.0 million

Out of the Furnace.............................$ 9.5 million

